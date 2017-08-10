Queens of the Stone Age launch The Evil Has Landed

Queens Of The Stones Age have released The Evil Has Landed, a six-and-a-half minute highlight from upcoming album Villains, the follow-up to 2013’s …Like Clockwork.

The Evil Has Landed was produced by Mark Ronson, co-produced by Mark Rankin and mixed by Alan Moulder.

“Queens are and have always been my favourite rock’n’roll band ever since I walked into Tower on Sunset and bought Rated R in the summer of 2000,” says Ronson, “so it was incredibly surreal to be welcomed into their secret, pirate clan – or the ‘Jacuzzi’ as Josh likes to call it.

“I also knew that my super fandom alone would not keep me in the Jacuzzi. There were moments during the making of the album in which I was aware I was watching my musical heroes craft something that was sure to become one of my favourite moments on any Queens album. And to have some part in that felt like being in a dream – a very heavy, dark, wonderful dream.”

In June Queens Of The Stone Age released The Way You Used To Do to mark news of the album’s release, and followed it up last month with a minute-long clip of Head Like A Haunted House.

Also last month, they added an extra London date to their planned tour of the UK and Ireland in November. The show at the Wembley Arena was slotted in after their previously announced performance at the city’s O2 sold out. Full dates below.

Villains is released on August 25, and can be pre-ordered now.

