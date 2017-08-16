10 Years return with new album and single

US outfit 10 Years have announced that their eighth album will arrive later this year.

Titled (How To Live) As Ghosts, it will be released on October 27 via Mascot Records and is the follow-up to 2015’s From Birth To Burial.

The new record was produced by Nick Raskulinecz and sees the return of guitarist and drummer Brian Vodinh and guitarist Matt Wantland.

Vocalist Jesse Hasek says: “It’s funny. I named our last record From Birth To Burial because I thought it was our final record. It just didn’t feel like 10 Years without Brian and Matt – and having them back is really a reunion of the core writing team. This new record actually feels like a real rebirth for the band.”

To mark the announcement, 10 Years have premiered the first track from the album titled Novacaine.

Hasek explains: “Six albums and a hundred songs in, I wondered if I’ve already written my best stuff. But at some point, you start to get real adult problems. Life has such a numbing to it.

“You see people go from such optimism in their 20s to having life just beat them down later. I think we all kind of get desensitised and numb to life on some level. That’s what this song is about.”

(How To Live) As Ghosts is now available for pre-order through the band’s PledgeMusic page.

Find the new single below, along with a short tailer video for the album.

10 Years (How To Live) As Ghosts tracklist