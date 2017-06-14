Queens Of The Stone Age announce new album Villains

Queens Of The Stone Age have revealed the name of their new album, along with a handful more information.

In late April it was revealed that Queens Of The Stone Age had finished work on their seventh album through a series of Instagram posts.

The follow-up to …Like Clockwork will be the band’s first full-length record in four years, and is titled Villains, as revealed through a lie detector test in the below video. The clip, directed by Liam Lynch, also shows the band naming Mark Ronson as the new album’s producer and includes a brief clip of new song Feet Don’t Fail Me.

In a recent interview with The Rock FM, Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme described the album as “a panther in the trees leaping out of the darkness.”

Josh also says that the band are going to play “hide and seek” with regards to releasing the album, refusing to give a definitive release date.

QOTSA are playing Chicago’s Riot Fest on September 15-17.

