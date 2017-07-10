Queens Of The Stone Age add extra London show

Queens Of The Stone Age have added another London show to their UK and Ireland tour later this year.

Josh Homme and co announced November dates in the UK and Ireland last month – but with the London concert at the city’s O2 Arena and at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall selling out quickly, the band have decided to put on another performance in the UK – this time at Wembley Arena on Saturday, November 18.

Tickets for the Wembley show will go on sale from 9am on Thursday, July 13, via the band’s website.

Queens Of The Stone Age will be touring in support of their upcoming seventh album Villains, which will arrive on August 25 via Matador Records.

Homme said of the album: “The most important aspect of making this record was redefining our sound, asking and answering the question, ‘What do we sound like now?’

“If you can’t make a great first record, you should just stop – but if you can make a great record but you keep making records and your sound doesn’t evolve, you become a parody of that original sound.”

Producer Mark Ronson added: “Queens are and have always been my favourite rock’n’roll band ever since I walked into Tower on Sunset and bought Rated R in the summer of 2000, so it was incredibly surreal to be welcomed into their secret, pirate clan – or the ‘Jacuzzi’ as Josh likes to call it.

“I also knew that my super fandom alone would not keep me in the Jacuzzi. There were moments during the making of the album in which I was aware I was watching my musical heroes craft something that was sure to become one of my favourite moments on any Queens album. And to have some part in that felt like being in a dream – a very heavy, dark, wonderful dream.”

Find a full list of the Queens Of The Stone Age’s 2017 live dates below.

Jul 13: Auckland Logan Campbell, New Zealand

Jul 16: Darwin Convention Centre, Australia

Jul 19: Sydney Hodern Pavilion, Australia

Jul 20: Melbourne Festival Hall, Australia

Jul 22: Tenindewa Splendour In The Grass, Australia

Jul 28: Kinasa Fuji Rock Festival, Japan

Aug 12: San Francisco Outside Lands, CA

Sep 06: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY

Sep 07: Philadelphia Festival Pier, PA

Sep 09: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Sep 10: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI

Sep 12: Columbus Express Live, OH

Sep 13: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 15: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH

Sep 16: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Oct 09: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 10: Morrison Red Rocks, CO

Oct 12: St Louis Peabody Opera House, MO

Oct 13: Kansas City Crossroads, KC

Oct 14: St paul Roy Wilkins Auditorium, MN

Oct 15: Milwaukee The Eagles Ballroom, WI

Oct 17: Detroit Fox theatre, MI

Oct 18: Indianapolis Old National Centre, IN

Oct 20: Washington The Anthem, DC

Oct 21: Boston Agganis Arena, MA

Oct 22: Portland State Theatre, ME

Oct 24: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Nov 04: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Nov 05: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Nov 06: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Nov 07: Paris Accordhotels Arena, France

Nov 09: Oberhausen Konig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Nov 10: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 11: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Nov 12: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 14: Copenhagen Tap1, Denmark

Nov 15: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 16: Antwerp Sportspaleis, Belgium

Nov 18: London Wembley Arena, UK

Nov 19: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 21: London The O2 Arena, UK

Nov 23: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK

Nov 24: Dublin 2Arena, Ireland

