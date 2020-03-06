Pure Reason Revolution release video for new single New Obsession

Reformed British prog rockers Pure Reason Revolution have released a video for New Obsession. The song is the second single taken from the band's forthcoming n ew album Eupnea, which will be released by InsideOut Music on April 3.

"It begins with the beeps, bleeps & monitors from the hospital apparatus & machines, setting the scene for the album," Jon Courtney tells Prog. "I had a primitive, more electronic demo before Greg (Jong) arrived in Berlin & at that point it got catapulted into a whole new direction."

Eupnea will be the band's first new music for almost ten years: “We stuck to our manifesto of no musical boundaries and the result was Eupnea," the band say. "We return to a more progressive sound with ferocious guitars, thunderous drums and the stacked harmonies that give us our signature sound. We're excited to begin playing it live."

Pure Reason Revolution will play two shows this summer: at Night Of The Prog in Germany on July 17, and at the UK’s Ramblin’ Man Fair on July 18.