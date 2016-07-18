News in brief: Fan dies at Chicago festival, Don Broco, Neck Deep & more

Here is TeamRock’s roundup of all the news snippets from around the world of rock and metal on July 18, 2016. Compiled by our news team at TeamRock HQ. For today’s regular, more in-depth news stories, click the ‘News’ tab in the menu above.

Fan dies at Chicago Open Air

A 29-year-old man has died after falling from a railing at this year’s Chicago Open Air festival.

The Chicago Sun-Times report that Robert Smucz fell two stories from the mezzanine level at this city’s Toyota Park at the weekend.

He was rushed to the Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead due to “multiple injuries from an accidental fall.”

TeamRock have asked festival organisers for comment.

This year’s three-day event featured artists including Rammstein, Disturbed, Korn, Gojira, Alter Bridge, Slipknot and Marilyn Manson.

The Devil Wears Prada release Daughter video

The Devil Wears Prada have released a video for their track Daughter.

The song is expected to feature on their as-yet-untitled sixth album, which is expected later this year.

Earlier this month, the band split with drummer Daniel Williams, while last year, they parted ways with guitarist Chris Rubey, who left to spend more time with his family.

The Devil Wears Prada are currently on tour across the US. They released their Space EP in August last year.

Jul 18: Cleveland Grog Shop, OH

Jul 25: Des Moines Vaudeville Mews, IA

Jul 26: Merriam Aftershock, KS

Jul 29: Morrison HeavenFest, CO

Jul 31: Springfield Outland Ballroom, MO

Neck Deep team up with Chris Carrabba and Mark Hoppus

Neck Deep have released two new versions of December.

The first is an acoustic take on the track, which features Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba, while the second, titled December (Again), includes a guest appearance from Blink-182 man Mark Hoppus. Watch both videos below.

Both tracks are available to purchase via iTunes.

Neck Deep have a handful of live dates scheduled over the coming months.

Neck Deep 2016 tour

Jul 19: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Sep 10: Englewood Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 16: Chicago Douglas Park, IL

Sep 24: Dallas Texas Mutiny, TX

Don Broco issue promo for new track Everybody

Don Broco have released a video for their new track Everybody.

It comes ahead of their UK tour later this month, which will see the band play their albums Priorities and Automatic in full on consecutive nights.

Don Broco frontman Rob Damiani says of the track: “It sounds like Don Broco, but at the same time I don’t think it sounds like anything we’ve ever done before.

“It’s got elements from Automatic in, it’s got elements from Priorities in and it’s also got a lot of new ideas. It’s just an out and out banger.”

Don Broco Priorities and Automatic 2016 UK tour

Jul 24: Manchester Gorilla (Priorities)

Jul 25: Manchester Gorilla (Automatic)

Jul 26: Glasgow Oran Mor (Priorities)

Jul 27: Glasgow Oran Mor (Automatic)

Jul 28: Newcastle Riverside (Priorities)

Jul 29: Newcastle Riverside (Automatic)

Jul 31: Birmingham O2 Institute 2 (Priorities)

Aug 01: Birmingham O2 Institute 2 (Automatic)

Aug 03: Leeds Key Club (Priorities)

Aug 04: Leeds Key Club (Automatic)

Aug 05: Bedford Esquires (Priorities)

Aug 06: Bedford Esquires (Automatic)

Aug 08: London O2 Academy Islington (Priorities)

Aug 09: London O2 Academy Islington (Automatic)

Aug 10: Southampton Engine Rooms (Priorities)

Aug 11: Southampton Engine Rooms (Automatic)

Aug 13: Norwich Open (Priorities)

Aug 14: Norwich Open (Automatic)

Aug 15: Bristol Marble Factory (Priorities)

Aug 16: Bristol Marble Factory (Automatic)

Stryper have added five new dates to their upcoming US tour.

The run of shows is set to get underway later this week, with the recent additions taking place in Hampton Beach, Uncasville, New York, Des Moines and Tulsa.

The tour has been lined up in support of the band’s 11th studio album Fallen, which was released last year.

The new dates are highlighted in bold below.

Stryper 2016 US tour

Jul 21: Hampton Beach Wally’s, NH

Jul 23: Uncasville Wolf Den @ Mohegan Sun Casino, CT

Jul 24: New York Stage 48, NY

Jul 30: Biloxi Hard Rock Live, MS

Aug 11: Des Moines Iowa State Fair, IA

Aug 12: Mesa Marquee Theatre, AZ

Aug 13: Laughlin Avi Resort & Casino, NV

Aug 27: Melbourne 80s In The Park, FL

Sep 09: Hinckley Grand Rocktember IV, MN

Sep 10: Tulsa Farm Rock, OK

Sep 23: St Charles Arcada Theatre, IL

Oct 30: Joliet The Tree Of Joliet, IL