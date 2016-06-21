Prophets Of Rage cancel 7 dates on Make America Rage Again tour

Prophets Of Rage fans are up in arms after the supergroup cancelled seven tour dates without explanation.

The band – which features Rage Against The Machine men Tim Commerford, Brad Wilk and Tom Morello alongside Chuck D of Public Enemy and B-Real of Cypress Hill – announced a 34-date North American tour this month.

But they’ve since cancelled the dates in Hartford, Virginia Beach, Wantagh, Burgettstown, Noblesville, Albuquerque and Tulsa. No explanation for the cancellations has been given but both Ticketmaster and Live Nation have confirmed the shows are off, according to Loudwire.

Fans on Prophets Of Rage’s official Facebook page have repeatedly asked whether the gigs will be rescheduled.

One fan, Erin Spears, writes: “Are you guys even going to acknowledge the cancelled shows, or provide fans a reason? Kinda shitty.”

Some fans report that they were given automatic refunds for the cancelled dates on the tour, billed as the Make America Rage Again tour.

Meanwhile, the band have replaced the cancelled August 23 Hartford show with a gig in Montreal and the cancelled August 28 Wantagh show with a performance in Uncasville, CT.

They’ve also confirmed that Awolnation will be main support on all dates except for a newly-announced show in Cleveland on July 19.

The band made their live debut in Los Angeles in May.

Prophets Of Rage Make America Rage Again tour 2016

Jul 19: Cleveland The Agora, OH (new date)

Aug 19: Fairfax EagleBank Arena, VA

Aug 20: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 21: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 23: Hartford The Xfinity Theatre, CT (cancelled)

Aug 23: Montreal Centre Bell, QC (new date)

Aug 24: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 26: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 27: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Aug 28: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY (cancelled)

Aug 28: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT (new date)

Aug 30: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN (cancelled)

Aug 31: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA (cancelled)

Sep 01: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Sep 03: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 04: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 05: Kansas City Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, MO

Sep 07: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 10: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 11: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 13: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 15: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Sep 17: Phoenix Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 27: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Sep 29: VA Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA (cancelled)

Oct 01: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Oct 02: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amp, FL

Oct 04: Atlanta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA

Oct 05: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Oct 07: Tulsa BOK Center, OK (cancelled)

Oct 08: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Oct 09: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Oct 11: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

Oct 12: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Oct 14: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Event Center, NV

Oct 16: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

