Prophets Of Rage announce Make America Rage Again tour

Rage Against The Machine offshoot Prophets Of Rage have announced a North American tour.
RATM men Tim Commerford, Brad Wilk and Tom Morello are joined in Prophets Of Rage by Chuck D of Public Enemy and B-Real of Cypress Hill.
They launch their Make America Rage Again tour on August 19 in Fairfax, Virginia.
On the inspiration behind forming the band, Morello said: “Justice needs a fist and a face. In America’s greatest hour of need the Prophets Of Rage have come together. It’s bigger than us.
“We’re doing to demonstrate what it means to be anti-establishment. We’re going to demonstrate what it really means to rage against the machine. It’s a locomotive-like fury.”
The band have RATM frontman Zack de la Rocha’s blessing.
Prophets Of Rage Make America Rage Again tour 2016
Aug 19: Fairfax EagleBank Arena, VA
Aug 20: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ
Aug 21: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA
Aug 23: Hartford The Xfinity Theatre, CT
Aug 24: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON
Aug 26: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Aug 27: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY
Aug 28: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY
Aug 30: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN
Aug 31: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA
Sep 01: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI
Sep 03: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL
Sep 04: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO
Sep 05: Kansas City Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, MO
Sep 07: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO
Sep 10: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA
Sep 11: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA
Sep 13: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA
Sep 15: Los Angeles The Forum, CA
Sep 17: Phoenix Chin Pavilion, AZ
Sep 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX
Sep 27: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN
Sep 29: VA Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA
Oct 01: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL
Oct 02: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amp, FL
Oct 04: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA
Oct 05: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Oct 07: Tulsa BOK Center, OK
Oct 08: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
Oct 09: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX
Oct 11: El Paso County Coliseum, TX
Oct 12: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM
Oct 14: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Event Center, NV
Oct 16: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA