Prophets Of Rage announce Make America Rage Again tour

Rage Against The Machine offshoot Prophets Of Rage to tour North America

Rage Against The Machine offshoot Prophets Of Rage have announced a North American tour.

RATM men Tim Commerford, Brad Wilk and Tom Morello are joined in Prophets Of Rage by Chuck D of Public Enemy and B-Real of Cypress Hill.

They launch their Make America Rage Again tour on August 19 in Fairfax, Virginia.

On the inspiration behind forming the band, Morello said: “Justice needs a fist and a face. In America’s greatest hour of need the Prophets Of Rage have come together. It’s bigger than us.

“We’re doing to demonstrate what it means to be anti-establishment. We’re going to demonstrate what it really means to rage against the machine. It’s a locomotive-like fury.”

The band have RATM frontman Zack de la Rocha’s blessing.

Prophets Of Rage Make America Rage Again tour 2016

Aug 19: Fairfax EagleBank Arena, VA
Aug 20: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ
Aug 21: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA
Aug 23: Hartford The Xfinity Theatre, CT
Aug 24: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON
Aug 26: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Aug 27: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY
Aug 28: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY
Aug 30: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN
Aug 31: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA
Sep 01: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI
Sep 03: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL
Sep 04: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO
Sep 05: Kansas City Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, MO
Sep 07: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO
Sep 10: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA
Sep 11: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA
Sep 13: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA
Sep 15: Los Angeles The Forum, CA
Sep 17: Phoenix Chin Pavilion, AZ
Sep 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX
Sep 27: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN
Sep 29: VA Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA
Oct 01: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL
Oct 02: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amp, FL
Oct 04: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA
Oct 05: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Oct 07: Tulsa BOK Center, OK
Oct 08: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
Oct 09: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX
Oct 11: El Paso County Coliseum, TX
Oct 12: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM
Oct 14: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Event Center, NV
Oct 16: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

