Prophets Of Rage announce Make America Rage Again tour

Rage Against The Machine offshoot Prophets Of Rage have announced a North American tour.

RATM men Tim Commerford, Brad Wilk and Tom Morello are joined in Prophets Of Rage by Chuck D of Public Enemy and B-Real of Cypress Hill.

They launch their Make America Rage Again tour on August 19 in Fairfax, Virginia.

On the inspiration behind forming the band, Morello said: “Justice needs a fist and a face. In America’s greatest hour of need the Prophets Of Rage have come together. It’s bigger than us.

“We’re doing to demonstrate what it means to be anti-establishment. We’re going to demonstrate what it really means to rage against the machine. It’s a locomotive-like fury.”

The band have RATM frontman Zack de la Rocha’s blessing.

Prophets Of Rage Make America Rage Again tour 2016

Aug 19: Fairfax EagleBank Arena, VA

Aug 20: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 21: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 23: Hartford The Xfinity Theatre, CT

Aug 24: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 26: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 27: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Aug 28: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 30: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Aug 31: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Sep 01: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Sep 03: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 04: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 05: Kansas City Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, MO

Sep 07: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 10: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 11: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 13: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 15: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Sep 17: Phoenix Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 27: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Sep 29: VA Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Oct 01: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Oct 02: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amp, FL

Oct 04: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA

Oct 05: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Oct 07: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Oct 08: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Oct 09: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Oct 11: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

Oct 12: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Oct 14: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Event Center, NV

Oct 16: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

