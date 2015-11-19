Pil bring Double Trouble to American TV

PiL appeared on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert and performed their track Double Trouble.

Footage of the performance can be viewed below. The track is taken from John Lydon and co’s latest album What The World Needs Now…, released in September via the band’s own label.

On the album, Lydon previously told TeamRock: “We were all gagging at the bit to get in and just enjoy each other’s company. And this is the end result. That’s not to say that we’re perfect human beings. We had arguments, but they always led to good things.

“There’s none of that petulance that I’ve seen with other people I’ve worked with over the years. PiL is now in a position where I’ve always wanted us to be – completely independent of outside authority.”

PiL are currently on a tour of North America.

Live: piL