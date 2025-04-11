The 12 best new metal songs you need to hear right now

If you like breakdowns, riffs or just sheer manic intensity, we've got a hell of a collection for you this week. The sun might be out and Spring in full, erm, spring, but that hasn't stopped the likes of Left To Suffer, Sodom, Shadow Of Intent and more putting out absolute ragers - and that's without even considering veterans and breakout stars like Turnstile, Ghost, Katatonia and more.

But we're getting ahead of ourselves. First, the results of last week's vote! It was the battle of the mega-fanbases up top, but we'd got a serious collection of rising stars and heavyweights alike for you to sink your fangs into, and horrorcore heroes Ward XVI nabbed a podium finish with Blood Is The New Black. Above them were breakout metal stars Sleep Token, but when it comes to engaged fanbases few can compete with the might of Babymetal and sure enough they took the crown.

We've got a hefty slab to offer you this week, but there are some shades of more mainstream in the likes of Ghost, Turnstile and even Portuguese Eurovision hopeful Henka. As ever, we need you to tell us which songs excite you most, so don't forget to cast your vote in the poll below - and have a magnificent weekend!

Turnstile - Never Enough

If you're still wondering what hardcore has to do with metal, we'd like to invite you to join us in the 21st Century (or indeed, any year after about 1982). Granted, hardcore's big breakouts Turnstile are pushing the envelope with the title track of their new album Never Enough, due June 6. Picking up more of the dream-pop/shoegaze vibe that they explored on 2021's Glow On, serene but with an insistent thump that shows the band can still clatter.

TURNSTILE - NEVER ENOUGH [OFFICIAL VIDEO] - YouTube Watch On

Henka - I Wanna Destroy U

UK-based Portuguese artist Henka came within spitting distance of representing Portugal at this year's Eurovision, earning the most votes in the fan vote but falling at the last hurdle when the jury went in another way. While she might not be competing, the resultant I Wanna Destroy U is a brilliant and vibrant slab of alt. metal with pulsing synths and a gut-rumbling bass that is delightful to behold.

HENKA || I WANNA DESTROY U || OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO - YouTube Watch On

Ghost - Lachryma

Skeletá - and the Skeletour - is almost upon us! With their tour kicking off in Manchester on April 15, Ghost have teased us with another taste of their upcoming album. In many ways, Lachryma feels like a mid-point between the old school heavy metal of Ciricie and the more arena-baiting efforts of recent years, its pounding riffs giving way to 70s AOR choruses that we're sure will go down very well in arenas.

Ghost - Lachryma (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Katatonia - Lilac

There is a schism in the ranks. After 24 years together, Katatonia's core creative team of Jonas Renkse and Anders Nyström have parted ways. Just a few weeks on from from Nyström's departure, the Swedes have announced new album Nightmares as Extensions of The Waking State, their first album without the guitarist. Given the pair's apparent split over stylistic differences - Nyström apparently wanting to return more to the band's death/doom roots - it's hardly surprising that Lilac continues the melancholic prog stylings of the band's more recent releases, gorgeous and brittle in equal parts.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

KATATONIA - Lilac (Official Video)| Napalm Records - YouTube Watch On

Underside - Love Hate Love

Underside have long been the loudest champions for their home scene in Nepal. With the band returning to the UK in June for Download Festival, they've unveiled new music in the form of Love Hate Love. The band's epic groove metal stylings are still up front, but there's an added nu metal-ish element that adds a bit of Dope to the mix.

Underside - LOVE HATE LOVE (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

AlphaWhores - Beautiful Music, Awful Person

Just looking at the title of AlphaWhores' latest single should tell you everything you need to know about their message. The Panama band's second album You Can Come Out Now is out June 13 and Beautiful Music.... shows off their lurching, doom-adjacent alt metal in all its slinky glory.

Beautiful Music, Awful Person - YouTube Watch On

Gaahls Wyrd - Time And Timeless Timeline

A decade since he first launched the group, black metal legend Gaahl is back with the latest missive from his group Gaahls Wyrd. Taken from upcoming album Braiding The Stories, due June 6, Time And Timeless Timeline captures some of the frosty intensity of black metal whilst adding progressive flavours into the mix that have been front-and-centre in Wyrd's output, his vocals taking on an ominious, prophet-of-doom quality.

Gaahls Wyrd - "Time and Timeless Timeline" (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Warkings - Armageddon

Looking for some chest-beating, full-throated power metal? Warkings have you more than covered on latest single Armageddon. It's a typically bombastic showing from the European band, all massive hooks and 'whoah-ohs' that are cater-made to get massive audiences roaring along. The title-track of their new album of the same name, it's a brilliant first taste of what's to come.

WARKINGS - Armageddon (Official Video) | Napalm Records - YouTube Watch On

Shadow Of Intent - Feeding The Meatgrinder (ft. Corpsegrinder)

If you're going to put out some pummelling, punishing deathcore, why not recruit a death metal legend to join the party? That's exactly what Shadow Of Intent have done with Feeding The Meatgrinder, a thumping, snarling slab of extremity that features Cannibal Corpse icon Corpsegrinder. The first taste of new album Imperium Delirium, due June 27, the band have set the bar exceptionally high.

SHADOW OF INTENT - Feeding the Meatgrinder Feat. Corpsegrinder (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Beasts - The Fire Inside

You'll struggle to find anything that sounds quite like Belgium's Beasts. Helmed by Antoine Romeo, the band's debut album The Shearing is set for release next week and The Fire Inside presents a queasy, mind-warping mix of noise, hip-hop, alt. metal and more in an angular package. Think Cop Shoot Cop, Dillinger Escape Plan and Lord Spikeheart in a sonic blender.

BEASTS - The Fire Inside (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

Sodom - Trigger Discipline

They might be masters of Teutonic thrash, but there's an undeniable element of Slayer to the latest offering from Sodom. That's by no means a bad thing, of course, pure fury and intensity, Trigger Discipline is the first single to come from The Arsonist, due June 27, and catches the Germans on typically incendiary form (pun very much intended).

Sodom - Trigger Discipline (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Left To Suffer - Set The World On Fire (ft. UnityTX)

UnityTX came swinging back last week with Heinous and now here they are popping up again with deathcore mob Left To Suffer. You might've thought that LTS vocalist Taylor Barber would have his hands full with Seven Hours After Violet tours this year, but Set The World On Fire dispels any notion that the band are taking things easy, all crushing breakdowns, snarls and furious hip hop flows.

Left To Suffer - "Set The World On Fire" (feat. UnityTX) Visualizer - YouTube Watch On

Knosis - Shinmon

Newcomers hailing from Japan, Knosis are helmed by mastermind Ryo Kinoshita and come out swinging with Shinmon. It's a howling, cage-rattling show of fury that suggests debut album Genknosis, due August 1, will be going straight in at the deep-end of high intensity metalcore.