PFM share 2 videos for new track The Lesson

Premiata Forneria Marconi (PFM) have released videos for the English and Italian versions of their new single The Lesson (La Lezione).

It’s taken from the band’s new album Emotional Tattoos, which launched today via InsideOut Music.

The cover artwork was created by by Stefano and Mattia Bonora with art direction by ArtKademy and is said to look “towards the future” and was initially revealed as a mural painting in Milan earlier this year.

The band say in a statement: “On the album cover we can see a spaceship headed by Franz Di Cioccio and Patrick Djivas, which leads the fans in unexplored territory.

“The new PFM’s world where music has not only one identity but embraces many different musical genres. Emotional Tattoos is an album which will print feelings on your skin.”

PFM will head out on tour from next month in support of the new album. Find a full list of tour dates below, along with the two new videos.

Nov 14: Torino Teatro Colosseo, Italy

Nov 15: Genova Teatro Carlo Felice, Italy

Nov 23: Trento Teatro Auditorium Santa Chiara, Italy

Nov 25: Zoetermeer De Borderij, Netherlands

Dec 01: Padova Gran Teatro Geox, Italy

Dec 02: Varese Teatro Openjobmetis, Italy

Dec 29: Bari Teatro Petruzzelli, Italy

Jan 09: Tokyo Billboard Live, Japan

Jan 10: Tokyo Billboard Live, Japan

Jan 11: Osaka Billboard Live, Japan

Jan 31: Bologna Teatro Duse, Italy

Mar 02: Milan Teatro Dal Verme, Italy

Mar 09: Brescia Gran Teatro Morato, Italy

Mar 11: Santa Maria degli Angeli Teatro Lyrick, Italy

Mar 12: Rome Teatro Olimpico, Italy

Mar 13: Napoli Teatro Augusteo, Italy

Mar 24: Montecatini Terme Nuovo Teatro Verdi, Italy

Apr 20: Sao Paulo Espaço das Américas, Brazil

Apr 21: Rio de Janeiro Vivo Rio, Brazil

Apr 22: Porto Alegre Teatro do Bourbon Country, Brazil

Apr 23: Belo Horizonte Grande Teatro do Palácio das Artes, Brazil

Apr 25: Buenos Aires Teatro Coliseo, Argentina

Apr 27: Concepción Teatro Universidad, Chile

Apr 29: Santiago de Chile Teatro Oriente, Chile

Apr 30: Lima venue tba, Peru

May 03: Ciudad de Mexico BlackBerry Hall, Mexico)

May 06, 2018 Gettysburg Majestic Theater, PA

May 07: New York Highline Ballroom, NY

May 08: Chicago Reggies Rock Club, IL

May 12: Legnano Teatro Galleria, Italy

