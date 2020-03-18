Peter Gabriel vs Lizzo may be the mashup we need right now

DJ Cummerbund, the mysterious mashup magician responsible for many of the internets finest mashups, has returned with his most life-affirming bootleg yet.

This time he's taken Peter Gabriel's Sledgehammer – most recently seen in action being performed by pop star Harry Styles – and added the vocal from multiple Grammy-winning R&B star and top-notch flautist Lizzo's 2016 hit Good As Hell.

"It is my sworn duty as a DJ to teach you all how to stay safe," says Cumerbund. "Check those nails!"

Also making appearances in the mashup are TLC, Stevie Wonder, Ariana Grande, Rihanna, BTS and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. And, in common with Cummerbund's other work, wrestler/rapper Randy "Macho Man" Savage.

Previous mash-ups from the clearly troubled Cummerbund include a Bandersnatch-style mash-up adventure alongside more traditional examples of the artform including Rammstein vs Beyonce, Justin Bieber vs Tool, and Old Staind Road featuring Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Staind, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Nirvana.

Then there's Edgar Winter vs Tupac vs Deep Purple, Alice In Chains vs. Katrina & The Waves, Rammstein vs. Wild Cherry, Kiss vs. B-52's, Eagles vs. Dragonforce with added Beyonce, Zeppelin vs. Greta Van Fleet, Metallica vs. Earth, Wind & Fire, Ozzy Osbourne vs. Earth Wind & Fire, the Foo Fighters vs. funk king Rick James, Twisted Sister vs. Blind Melon, and Rush vs. R&B superstar Kelis.