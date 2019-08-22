Trending

Rammstein vs Beyonce is a whole new level of crazy right now

By () Metal Hammer  

DJ Cummerbund wreaks audio havoc with Rammstein, Beyonce and Metallica

Till Lindemann and Beyonce
(Image credit: Mondadori Portfolio / Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

Celebrity mash-up wizard DJ Cummerbund has uncaged his latest bootleg, and we fear it might actually break the internet 

This time, our mystery man's feat of sonic alchemy is to combine the brute force metal of Rammstein with one of modern R&B legend Beyonce's biggest choruses. It's Waidmanns Heil versus Crazy In Love, and it's literally awesome. 

Adding to the madness are a perplexed looking Jay Z, some shouting from Metallica's James Hetfield, and and a solo from Kirk Hammett.  

"Queen Bey felt the need to get heavy," says Cummerbund, "so she joins Rammstein and friends on stage to brutally beat the audience into sonic submission."

Which sounds perfectly reasonable. 

Previous sonic sorcery from the magnificent Cummerbund includes a Bandersnatch-style mash-up adventure alongside more traditional examples of the artform including Tool vs. Justin BiebeOld Staind Road featuring Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Staind, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Nirvana, Alice In Chains vs. Katrina & The WavesRammstein vs. Wild CherryKiss vs. B-52'sEagles vs. Dragonforce with added Beyonce, Zeppelin vs. Greta Van FleetMetallica vs. Earth, Wind & FireOzzy Osbourne vs. Earth Wind & Fire, the Foo Fighters vs. funk king Rick JamesTwisted Sister vs. Blind Melon, and Rush vs. R&B superstar Kelis

See more Metal Hammer news