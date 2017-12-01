Perfect Beings premiere kaleidoscopic video for Anunnaki - Patterns Of Light

Perfect Beings have released a video for their new track titled Anunnaki - Patterns Of Light.
The song will feature on their upcoming album Vier, which is set to arrive on January 19 via InsideOut, with the band previously sharing an audio clip from A New Pyramid.
Singer Ryan Hurtgen says: “Anunnaki - Patterns Of Light is a song about chasing the loneliness away through desire. The first verse about a girl delving into BSDM, the second verse about an alcoholic who has an obsession with conspiracies.
“Both are searching for release and relief in a world that is constantly flashing lights in their eyes.”
Vier, which is split into four distinct compositions, is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.
Perfect Beings Vier tracklist
1.Guedra - 18:23
I. A New Pyramid
II. The Blue Lake of Understanding
III. Patience
IV. Enter the Center
2. The Golden Arc - 16:47
I. The Persimmon Tree
II. Turn the World Off
III. America
IV. For a Pound of Flesh
3. Vibrational – 18:17
I. The System and Beyond
II. Mysteries, Not Answers
III. Altars of the Gods
IV. Everywhere at Once
V. Insomnia
4. Anunnaki – 18:42
I. Lord Wind
II. Patterns of Light
III. A Compromise
IV. Hissing the Wave of the Dragon
V. Everything’s Falling Apart