Perfect Beings launch animated video for Vibrational - Mysteries, Not Answers

Perfect Beings have released an animated video for their new track Vibrational - Mysteries, Not Answers.

It’s taken from the Los Angeles outfit’s upcoming album Vier, which will be released on January 19 via InsideOut. They previously revealed Anunnaki - Patterns Of Light and an excerpt of the opening track A New Pyramid.

Vocalist Ryan Hurtgen says: “This is a song of hope from the darkest, emptiest place.”

Keyboardist Jesse Nason adds: “The video is a portrait of a character who follows his imagination to wherever it may lead.”

Vier, which is split into four distinct compositions, is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Perfect Beings Vier tracklist

1.Guedra - 18:23

I. A New Pyramid

II. The Blue Lake of Understanding

III. Patience

IV. Enter the Center

2. The Golden Arc - 16:47

I. The Persimmon Tree

II. Turn the World Off

III. America

IV. For a Pound of Flesh

3. Vibrational – 18:17

I. The System and Beyond

II. Mysteries, Not Answers

III. Altars of the Gods

IV. Everywhere at Once

V. Insomnia

4. Anunnaki – 18:42

I. Lord Wind

II. Patterns of Light

III. A Compromise

IV. Hissing the Wave of the Dragon

V. Everything’s Falling Apart

