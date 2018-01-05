Perfect Beings launch animated video for Vibrational - Mysteries, Not Answers

Perfect Beings have released an animated video for their new track Vibrational - Mysteries, Not Answers.
It’s taken from the Los Angeles outfit’s upcoming album Vier, which will be released on January 19 via InsideOut. They previously revealed Anunnaki - Patterns Of Light and an excerpt of the opening track A New Pyramid.
Vocalist Ryan Hurtgen says: “This is a song of hope from the darkest, emptiest place.”
Keyboardist Jesse Nason adds: “The video is a portrait of a character who follows his imagination to wherever it may lead.”
Vier, which is split into four distinct compositions, is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.
Perfect Beings Vier tracklist
1.Guedra - 18:23
I. A New Pyramid
II. The Blue Lake of Understanding
III. Patience
IV. Enter the Center
2. The Golden Arc - 16:47
I. The Persimmon Tree
II. Turn the World Off
III. America
IV. For a Pound of Flesh
3. Vibrational – 18:17
I. The System and Beyond
II. Mysteries, Not Answers
III. Altars of the Gods
IV. Everywhere at Once
V. Insomnia
4. Anunnaki – 18:42
I. Lord Wind
II. Patterns of Light
III. A Compromise
IV. Hissing the Wave of the Dragon
V. Everything’s Falling Apart