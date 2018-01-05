Watch lyric video for That Joe Payne’s Moonlit Love

Joe Payne has released a lyric video for his new song Moonlit Love exclusively with Prog.

It’s the b-side of the former vocalist of The Enid’s upcoming single I Need A Change, and comes after he announced his return to music in December under his new identity of That Joe Payne.

Speaking about the song, Payne tells Prog: “As a kid I would love to learn classical pieces for the piano. Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata was one of my absolute favourites – I would play it every day.

“Then I joined The Enid, and felt so embarrassed to be heard by my bandmates, I didn’t touch a piano for years. This is a skill I’ve had to work very hard to regain, and what better way to remind myself how to play than by revisiting some of these old tunes.”

He continues: “For years I’ve been daydreaming about transforming Moonlight Sonata into a pop piece – my mind wild with additional melodies, lyrics and lavish arrangements that no one else could hear.

“I had more or less finished this project before even daring to write anything alone, but I’m glad I did. Picking apart this masterpiece has definitely inspired me as a writer in my use of chords and modulation.”

Payne will release the new single on March 2 and will mark the launch with a show at The Picturedrome, Northampton, on the same day.

Tickets for the concert are available via SeeTickets, while I Need A Change is now available for pre-order.

Burrowing Bees will open for Payne in Northampton.

