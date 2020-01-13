Pearl Jam launch interactive poster campaign in 11 cities around the world

Last week, Pearl Jam uploaded an image of an electrocardiogram on their social media accounts, suggesting an announcement from the band was imminent.

Now, interactive Pearl Jam posters have begun to appear in 11 cities around the world which show melting cliffs of ice. The band have uploaded the coordinates on their website and, when found, the posters can be viewed through a Facebook or Instagram lens which brings the images to life with an accompanying audio clip.

The posters also show the word ‘Gigaton’ which could indicate the name of a new single or album.

In January 2019, we reported that Pearl Jam were "in the middle of" a writing a new album. Speaking to Rolling Stone, guitarist Stone Gossard confirmed "We’re going to make a record, and we’re in the middle of it. We’re just going to keep plugging away until we get one done."

Bassist Jeff Ament added: "We’ve gone in, probably, four or five times in the last couple of years, so we have a whole ton of unfinished stuff. We’re just in a little bit of limbo. I’m sure everybody’s got a bunch more riffs, and I’m sure vocalist Eddie Vedder’s got a handful of journal lyrics.

"It’s just going to take us all getting into a room together for six weeks and just knocking something out."

Pearl Jam will headline British Summer Time at London’s Hyde Park on July 10 with support from Pixies and White Reaper.