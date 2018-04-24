Parkway Drive premiere video for their anthemic new track Prey

Parkway Drive - Reverence 1. Wishing Wells

2. Prey

3. Absolute Power

4. Cemetery Bloom

5. The Void

6. I Hope You Rot

7. Shadow Boxing

8. In Blood

9. Chronos

10. The Colour Of Leaving

Parkway Drive have premiered their video for brand new track Prey.

It’s the latest material taken from the Australian outfit’s upcoming sixth album Reverence, which will arrive on May 4 via Epitaph Records. The band previously revealed the single The Void.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2015’s Ire, frontman Winston McCall says: “I hope Reverence is the kind of album that redefines what people expect of us, in the sense that you can now expect the unexpected.

“This time around we’ve taken more risks, and I don’t think we’ve ever sounded more interesting.”

Parkway Drive will head out on tour later this week across the US. They’ll then return to Europe for a run of shows, which includes a set at the UK’s Download festival.

