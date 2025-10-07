Watch: we asked a bunch of fans at Parkway Drive's Wembley show to name the best ever metalcore band

In case you've somehow dodged the endless stream of videos showing it off over the past few weeks, you're probably aware that Parkway Drive's current live show is completely nuts. Having seen it in the flesh at the Aussie metalcore crew's biggest ever show at Wembley Arena on Saturday night (I swear my eyebrows are still smoking...), I can confirm it's something special.

With their current tour celebrating 20 years since their classic debut Killing With A Smile, Parkway's latest show has put them firmly in the conversation for future Download headliners and unquestionably consolidated their status as one of the biggest and most important metalcore bands of their generation.

...but are they the best? That's the question we asked Parkway fans while queuing up at the Wembley show on Saturday. As you can imagine, a fair few fans plumped for Parkway themselves, but others gave us an enjoyably wide range of answers. From millennial metalcore veterans like Killswitch Engage to Parkway's fellow Aussie heavyweights The Amity Affliction to horror-core specialists Ice Nine Kills, it was safe to say everyone had an opinion (apart from the deathcore dude and the death metal lady. We appreciate your honesty!).

Watch our video documenting this vital piece of metal journalism below. And let us know who you think is the greatest metalcore band of all time in the comments.