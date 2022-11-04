Paramore announce 2023 North America arena tour

Paramore have announced a huge North American arena tour taking place next year. The trio, whose new album This Is Why lands in February, will hit up 26 cities across the continent from May, featuring support from Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas and Genesis Owusu (different artists will feature on different dates).

Much like proceeds from their UK tour, a portion of ticket sales will be donated to to Support + Feed and REVERB, two environmentally conscious non-profit organisations.

Paramore fans can register to presale tickets for the tour HERE (opens in new tab), while general onsale will begin Friday November 11 at 10am, from paramore.net (opens in new tab).

Check out the full list of dates below.

Tue May 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*×

Thu May 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*×

Sat May 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival!

Tue May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*×

Fri June 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*×

Sun Jun 04 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*×

Mon Jun 05 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse*×

Wed Jun 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*×

Thu Jun 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*×

Sat Jun 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*×

Sun Jun 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena*×

Tue Jun 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center*×

Wed Jun 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*×

Thu Jul 06 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center+°

Sat Jul 08 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena+°

Sun Jul 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center+°

Tue Jul 11 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center+°

Thu Jul 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena+°

Sun Jul 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena+

Wed Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum+

Sat Jul 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center+

Mon Jul 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena+°

Tue Jul 25 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum+°

Thu Jul 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena+°

Sat Jul 29 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+°

Sun Jul 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center+°

Wed Aug 02 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center+°

*With Support Bloc Party

+With Support from Foals

°With Support from The Linda Lindas

×With Support from Genesis Owusu

!Festival Performance