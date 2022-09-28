Watch Paramore's manic, 60s-inspired new video, This Is Why - the band's first new music for five years

Paramore have finally unveiled their first new music in over five years with brand new single, This Is Why. The track, which marks the end of the trio's hiatus, will serve as the first single from the band's brand new studio album, also titled This Is Why, out February 10. Their last album was 2017's experimental effort, After Laughter, and the new single continues the band's sonic evolution by mixing funky riffs with fuzzy, atmospheric indie-pop.

Listen to This Is Why below courtesy of the band's colourfully manic, 60s-homaging new video.

Earlier this week, Paramore singer Hayley Williams took to the band's Discord to thank fans for their support during the trio's lengthy hiatus.

“The realization of just how luxurious all of these things are for anyone, anywhere, also became more apparent than ever," she wrote. "The lessons have been endless and they’ve been so different than any of the lessons I learned from living on the road, doing Paramore 24/7/365. This was a real break from whatever living I’d done before. Looking at our calendar for the next couple of years, I know that I would not be ready to give myself back to the band and the music and the life that I love so much had we not voluntarily given it up for a season.”

“For all of that, on behalf of us all, I want to say thank you for being so loving and supportive of us as humans first. The music industry is not a human-first industry. It’s not even a music-first industry. Look, we don’t even live in a human-first society! So choosing to walk away for a spell simply for our own sanity was not an ill-considered concept.”

Paramore will finally hit the road once more for a stretch of North American tour dates this Autumn.

Oct 02: Bakersfield Mechanics Bank Theater, CA

Oct 04: Magna The Great SaltAir, UT

Oct 06: Omaha Orpheum Theater Omaha, NE

Oct 08: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK

Oct 09: Austin City Limits, TX

Oct 11: Chesterfield The Factory, MO

Oct 14: Bonner Springs Azura Amphitheater, KS

Oct 16: Austin City Limits, TX

Oct 22: Las Vegas When We Were Young Festival, NV

Oct 23: Las Vegas When We Were Young Festival, NV

Oct 29: Las Vegas When We Were Young Festival, NV

Nov 07: Toronto HISTORY, CAN

Nov 09: Chicago The Chicago Theatre, IL

Nov 11: Cincinnati The Andrew J Brady Music Center, OH

Nov 15: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Nov 16: St. Augustine The St. Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Nov 19: Mexico City Corona Capital Festival, MEX