Of Mice & Men cancel Australian dates

Of Mice & Men have been forced to pull out of their planned Australian tour with A Day To Remember because of frontman Austin Carlile’s ongoing health issues.

They were due to hit the road Down Under in December for five dates – but the band have issued a statement saying the singer still has to fully recover after his recent surgery to fix tears in his spine which came after he had life-changing heart surgery following complications from the genetic disorder, Marfans last year.

The statement reads: “Due to Austin’s ongoing recovery from recent surgeries, Of Mice & Men are saddened to announce that they will no longer be able to join A Day To Remember on their Australian tour.

“The band appreciates your understanding and support of Austin’s daily struggle with his chronic illness, and we want our fans to know that he is taking the time and measures needed to recover from his extensive hospital stay. We hope to see you all soon.”

Of Mice & Men have been replaced on the bill by Issues, who join Tonight Alive on all five dates.

The band were forced to cancel the remainder of their European tour in light of Carlile’s hospitalisation earlier this year. They had been on the road in support of fourth album Cold World.

Of Mice & Men have been named on the bill for next year’s Nova Rock festival in Austria alongside Green Day, Blink-182, Linkin Park and System Of A Down.

Dec 10: Red Hill Auditorium

Dec 13: Hindmarsh AEC

Dec 14: Melbourne Festival Hall

Dec 16: Sydney Hordern Pavilion

Dec 18: Brisbane Riverstage

Of Mice & Men's track by track guide to their new album Cold World