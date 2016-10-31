Of Mice & Men’s Austin Carlile reports on ’successful’ surgery

Austin Carlile has checked in from hospital to update fans on his ongoing health battle.

The vocalist was admitted to hospital earlier this month to undergo a procedure to fix a tear in his spine, which came after he had life-changing heart surgery following complications from the genetic disorder, Marfans last year.

Carlile has now had a second surgery, and reports that it went well.

He says on Instagram: “Second operation the fix the multiple tears/leaks in my spine was gnarly yesterday, but ultimately successful. Was even able to walk a bit today… stoked!”

Carlile was baptised earlier this year, and he says his faith is helping him through this difficult period in his life.

The singer adds: “God is good and all your prayers are definitely working. He is definitely working immensely in my life right now as well, and I’ve never felt so close to Him.

“Going through all this while living in the hospital the past thee weeks has really helped me realise a lot. Keeping my eyes set on Him to make it through, and to see what He has planned for me next, brings me so much joy.”

Carlile later posted a picture from his hospital bed while he was watching baseball’s World Series.

He says: “Week three in the hospital but at least I get to watch game five of the World Series – and on my big screen TV too!”

Of Mice & Men were forced to cancel the remainder of their European tour in light of Carlile’s hospitalisation. They had been on the road in support of fourth album Cold World.

The band have been named on the bill for next year’s Nova Rock festival in Austria alongside Green Day, Blink-182, Linkin Park and System Of A Down.

