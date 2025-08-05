The Jesus Lizard cancel upcoming shows after band member experiences "serious health incident"
The Jesus Lizard's upcoming dates in New Zealand, Australia, Japan and the US have been shelved
Noise rock icons The Jesus Lizard have cancelled the remainder of their 2025 shows on medical advice. The band were scheduled to begin a run of dates in Auckland, New Zealand, on October 11, before travelling to Australia and Japan, with US shows kicking off in November.
In a statement, the band say, "The Jesus Lizard regret to announce the cancellation of their scheduled October 2025 dates in New Zealand, Australia and Japan, as well as their November 2025 dates in the United States.
"Upon the advice of medical professionals following a serious health incident affecting one of the band members, it is considered necessary as a precautionary measure.
"The band would like to convey their apologies to disappointed fans and emphasise that the affected member’s prognosis is excellent. Your understanding and support are very much appreciated as always.
"As we cannot currently project replacement dates, refunds will be available at point of purchase."
Last year, The Jesus Lizard released Rack, their first album in 26 years.
"Outside of splotchy touring between now and a year from now there’s nothing on the books," frontman David Yow told Classic Rock last year, when asked about the band's future plans. "Hopefully, by the time we finish all that, and if we’re all four alive, we can take it from there."
The Jesus Lizard: Cancelled shows
Oct 11: Auckland The Tuning Fork, New Zealand
Oct 12: Wellington San Fran, New Zealand
Oct 14: Collingwood The Tote, Australia
Oct 15: Melbourne The Croxton, Australia
Oct 17: Sydney Liberty Hall, Australia
Oct 19: Brisbane Crow Bar, Australia
Oct 23: Tokyo Duo, Japan
Nov 17: Nashville Brooklyn Bowl, TN
Nov 19: Chicago Metro, IL
Nov 20: Chicago Metro, IL
Nov 21: Milwaukee Turner Hall Ballroom, WI
Nov 22: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN
