Avenged Sevenfold drummer was 'heavy influence' on album

Avenged Sevenfold’s latest album The Stage was “heavily influenced” by new drummer Brooks Wackerman, according to bassist Johnny Christ.

The release marked the former Bad Religion man’s first recording appearance with the band since he joined the lineup last year – and Christ says they wanted to showcase his ability on the follow-up to 2013’s Hail To The King.

When asked how Wackerman’s playing style influenced the record, Christ tells KLAQ 95.5: “Well, it was heavily influenced by that, to be honest. From the beginning of talking with Brooks, and before we even really started putting the pen to the paper, we knew that we wanted to let him go, we wanted his raw sound.”

He continues: “We knew what he was capable of and his feel on everything, and we loved the way that just the natural-sounding drums sound. Not a lot of hard rock bands are just letting it all be – they’re adding a lot of samples on things, or effects or whatever – and we just wanted the drums to be raw so you could really hear what Brooks Wackerman is capable of.”

They’ll hit the road across Europe in early 2017.

Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Jan 15: Sheffield Arena, UK

Jan 16: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 21: London O2 Arena, UK

Jan 22: London O2 Arena, UK

Feb 12: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Feb 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 15: Berlin Arena, Germany

Feb 16: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Feb 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Feb 20: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 21: Milan Forum, Italy

Feb 23: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 25: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 26: Zurich Halle 622, Austria

Feb 28: Lille Zenith Arena, France

Mar 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Mar 02: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Mar 04: Copenhagen Valby Hallen, Denmark

Mar 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Mar 09: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Mar 10: Oslo Telenor, Norway

