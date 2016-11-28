Watch Metallica's 'making of' video for Here Comes Revenge

Metallica have released a behind-the-scenes video for Here Comes Revenge from the Hardwired… To Self-Destruct studio sessions.

It follows their making-of promos Moth Into Flame and Hardwired from their new album, which can be viewed below. Each of the videos show the band members brainstorming ideas as they track instruments and vocals in the studio.

Vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield recently said Metallica didn’t keep any unused riffs after completing work on the record.

He said: “Once an album is finished the box of riffs is thrown away. We use the best.

“There’s no reason to save it if it’s not good – we’ll write new stuff. I’m very interested in moving forward.”

He added: “It was difficult, having 800 riffs on my phone or my computer, and all I wanted to do was, ‘Let’s write a new one now. Let’s just do it.’

“There’s something magical that happens when Lars and I get together and I plug into a loud, crunchy guitar sound. It moves me and I can create riffs.”

Metallica continue to add dates to their WorldWired tour, which is expected to run for at least two years. They’re the cover stars of the latest edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now in print and via TeamRock+.

Nov 29: Toronto Opera House, Canada

Dec 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 18: Beijing Le Sports Centre, China

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 03: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 25: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

The Black Album Quiz: how much do you know about Metallica's masterpiece?