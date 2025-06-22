Linkin Park fans in Switzerland left heartbroken by last-minute cancellation

Linkin Park cancelled a scheduled show in Bern, Switzerland, on short notice due to a "medical issue" within the band.

The nu-metal giants pulled out of their planned performance at the Bernexpo venue on Friday (20 June) and have so far not offered any update on the medical matter that caused the cancellation.

The band are next due to play at Hellfest in France on Sunday (22 June).

In a statement, Linkin Park say: "It is with great sadness that we have had to cancel tonight's show. We've had a medical issue in the band and are unfortunately not at a spot to be able to perform tonight.

"We have always loved Switzerland and were so excited to perform here. We don't take cancelations lightly and offer our sincere apologies to all of our fans affected by this decision.

"We will be rescheduling tonight's Bern show to be a part of our 2026 European tour so that we can make this up to all of you. We hope to have the 2026 show date and details within the next few days, and fans who purchased tickets will be contacted by their ticketing company with further information and options."

Linkin Park's Instagram page has continued to post photos from the 18 June show at Berlin's Olympiastadion, leading disappointed Swiss fans to demand an update on the medical issue.

Others have questioned whether the scheduled Hellfest appearance will go ahead.

The band have shows scheduled through June and July across Europe before a widespread run across North America and dates in Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Chile and Colombia.

Jun 22: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 24: Milan I-Days, Italy

Jun 26: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands

Jun 28: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 01: Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel Arena, Germany

Jul 03: Werchter Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium

Jul 05: Gdynia Open’er Festival, Poland

Jul 08: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany

Jul 11: Paris Stade De France, France

Jul 29: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Aug 01: Boston TD Garden, MA

Aug 03: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Aug 06: Montreal Bell Centre, Canada

Aug 08: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, Canada

Aug 11: Chicago United Center, IL

Aug 14: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Aug 16: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Aug 19: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Aug 21: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Aug 23: St Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Aug 25: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Aug 27: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Aug 29: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Aug 31: Kansas City T-Movile Center, MO

Sep 03: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Sep 06: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ

Sep 13: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA

Sep 15: San Josa SAP Ceter, CA

Sep 17: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Sep 19: Portland Moda Center, OR

Sep 21: Vancouver Rogers Arena, Canada

Sep 24: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Oct 26: Bogota TBA, Colombia

Oct 29: Lima TBA, Peru

Nov 01: Buenos Aires TBA, Argentina

Nov 05: Santiago TBA, Chile

Nov 08: Rio De Janeiro TBA, Brazil

Nov 10: São Paulo TVA, Brazil

Nov 13: Brasilia TBA, Brazil

Nov 15: Porto Alegre TVA, Brazil