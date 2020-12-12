Oceans Of Slumber release video for acoustic version of The Colors Of Grace

US prog metallers Oceans Of Slumber have released a new video for an acoustic rendition of The Colors Of Grace. The song is taken from the band's brand new self-titled album which was released in September through Century Media.

"Where there is time, there is space to reimagine," says singer Cammie Gilbert. "In the idleness of a music industry halted, we were fortunate to make new connections and new friends capable of capturing not only our sound, but the essence of Oceans of Slumber unplugged. We bring you the The Colors Of Grace an acoustic session with Hendyamps Studio."

The band have previously released the singles The Adorned Fathomless Creation, A Return To The Earth Below, Pray For Fire and To The Sea (A Tolling Of The Bells.

Get Oceans Of Slumber.