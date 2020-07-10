Oceans Of Slumber launch video for epic new single The Adorned Fathomless Creation

Oceans Of Slumber have released a video for their new single The Adorned Fathomless Creation.

It’s the second track selected from the band’s upcoming self-titled studio album which will launch on September 4 through Century Media Records. The Houston outfit released A Return To The Earth Below last month.

Speaking about the new track, Oceans Of Slumber say: “Violence, revenge, retribution, repeat. The adorned fathomless creation that is humanity, that is society, that is each of us.

“Warped and blinded by this eye for an eye mentality, we stumble along the path of this insidious and cyclical nature of violence and pain. Hate begets more hate. Fear a contagion. Compassion a lost art of emotional bending. Outcry, anger, rage, repeat.

“We long for the gentle embrace of compassion, hope to be soothed by a love that is nowhere to be found. So the machine churns, spewing smoke along a degenerative wasteland.

“Victim, valour, vengeance, repeat. Our only hope is to remember that among ourselves is an ability to connect, an ability to heal, an ability to grow. To break the machine and free ourselves from its corrosive and cancerous nature. Teach, acknowledge, heal, repeat.”

The striking cover artwork for the album was created by Giannis Nakos, with vocalist Cammie Gilbert saying: “We’d like to thank Giannis for the beautiful artwork that captures not only our imagination, but the depths and darkness of the story the album holds within.

“While there’s plenty more to come, we must be patient for the full album that’s set to release September 4.

Oceans Of Slumber is now available to pre-order on standard CD, gatefold 2LP/CD and on digital and streaming platforms.

Oceans Of Slumber

1. Soundtrack To My Last Day

2. Pray For Fire

3. A Return To The Earth Below

4. Imperfect Divinity

5. The Adorned Fathomless Creation

6. To The Sea

7. The Colors of Grace

8. I Mourn These Yellow Leaves

9. September (Those Who Come Before)

10. Total Failure Apparatus

11.The Red Flower

12. Wolf Moon