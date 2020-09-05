Oceans Of Slumber release lyric video for Pray For Fire

US prog metallers Oceans Of Slumber have released a new video for Pray For Fire. The song is taken from the band's brand new self-titled album which was released yesterday through Century Media.

Pray For Fire is Oceans Of Slumber's fifth track from the new album. The band have previously released videos for To The Sea (A Tolling of the Bells), The Adorned Fathomless Creation, A Return To The Earth Below and a cover of Billie Holliday's Strange Fruit.

The striking cover artwork for the album was created by Giannis Nakos, with vocalist Cammie Gilbert saying: “We’d like to thank Giannis for the beautiful artwork that captures not only our imagination, but the depths and darkness of the story the album holds within.

Oceans Of Slumber is available as Standard CD jewelcase, gatefold black 2LP+CD and digital album.

Get Oceans Of Slumber.