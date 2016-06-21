Obscura in Ten Sepiroth video

Obscura have released a video for their track Ten Sepiroth.

It’s taken from the band’s latest album Akroasis, which was released earlier this year.

Guitarist Tom Geldschlager left the band during recording sessions back in July. He was replaced by Rafael Trujillo.

Of the album, frontman Steffen Kummerer said: “Without question Akroasis is the heaviest, most complex record we have made to date. We cannot wait to perform live again and bring this excellent music to stages around the globe.”

Obscura have a number of tour dates remaining in 2016.

Jul 24: Tel Aviv prog Stage Festival, Israel

Jul 28: Tolmin Metal Days Open Air Festival, Slovenia

Aug 19: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze Open Air Festival, Germany

Aug 21: Bretagne Motocultor Open Air Festival, France

