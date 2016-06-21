Deftones frontman Chino Moreno plays gig 400ft inside volcano

Videos of Chino Moreno performing inside an Icelandic volcano have been shared online.

The Deftones frontman and 20 ticket holders were lowered 400 feet into the magma chamber of the Thrihnukagigur volcano – which last erupted more than 4000 years ago.

The show in Reykjavik marks the first time in history that an artist has performed publicly inside a volcano.

The singer played a three-song set which included a Morrissey song, Deftones hit Change (In The House Of Flies) and a David Bowie track from his last album Blackstar, according to the BBC.

Deftones were headlining the Secret Solstice Festival bill in Iceland, which took place over the weekend of June 16 to 19. It was the band’s first time performing in the country.

They’ll resume touring in August to promote their latest album Gore.

Meanwhile, Chino Moreno confirmed exclusively to TeamRock that his supergroup Saudade, with Bad Brains’ Dr Know and more have a number of new tracks in the works.

A photo posted by on

A photo posted by on

Aug 02: Bethlehem Sands Bethlehem Event Center, PA (with Refused)

Aug 03: Baltimore Pier Six Concert Pavilion, MD (with Refused)

Aug 05: Brooklyn Coney Island Amphitheater, NY (with Refused)

Aug 06: Philadelphia Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing, PA (with Refused)

Aug 07: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT (with Refused)

Aug 09: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA (with Refused)

Aug 10: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summerstage, NJ (with Refused)

Aug 12: Sterling Heights Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI (with Refused)

Aug 16: St Paul Myth, MN

Aug 17: Clive Seven Flags Event Center, IA

Aug 18: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Aug 20: Magna Saltair Resort Main Pavilion, UT

Aug 23: Fresno Woodward Park Summer Concerts, CA

Aug 24: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Aug 25: Berkeley Greek Theatre, CA

Aug 30: Las Vegas The Joint, NV

Aug 31: Mesa Mesa Amphitheatre, AZ

The 10 Weirdest Concert Locations Ever

What's Going On In Deftones?