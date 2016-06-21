Every Time I Die to release album Low Teens

Every Time I Die have confirmed they’ll launch their eighth album Low Teens on September 23 – and they’ve issued a video for new track The Coin Has A Say.

The New York metalcore outfit began working with New York producer Will Putney on the follow-up to 2014’s All Parts Unknown earlier this year. The video for The Coin Has A Say can be viewed below.

The album is described as “their most poignant and impassioned album in a career full of sardonic illuminations and pit-inciting fervour.”

A press release adds: “The band was on tour in Toronto in December when Keith received a phone call that his wife was in the hospital with a life-threatening pregnancy complication.

“It was a harrowing night as Buckley left the tour and raced home to overwhelming uncertainty. Both wife and daughter survived the ordeal, but the moment of crisis had a lasting impact on Buckley and an inevitable role in shaping the lyrical scope of Low Teens.”

Low Teens can be pre-ordered via the official website.

Every Time I Die are currently on the Vans Warped Tour, which continues throughout the summer.

Vans Warped Tour 2016

Jun 22: Anchorage, AK

Jun 24: Dallas, TX

Jun 25: San Antonio, TX

Jun 26: Houston, TX

Jun 27: New Orleans, LA

Jun 29: Nashville, TN

Jun 30: Atlanta, GA

Jul 01: St Petersburg, FL

Jul 02: Orlando, FL

Jul 03: West Palm Beach, FL

Jul 05: Charlotte, NC

Jul 06: Virginia Beach, VA

Jul 07: Syracuse, NY

Jul 09: Wantagh, NY

Jul 10: Hartford, CT

Jul 11: Scranton, PA

Jul 13: Mansfield, MA

Jul 14: Darien Center, NY

Jul 15: Burgettstown, PA

Jul 16: Columbia, MD

Jul 17: Holmdel, NJ

Jul 19: Noblesville, IN

Jul 20: Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Jul 21: Cincinnati, OH

Jul 22: Auburn Hills, MI

Jul 23: Tinley Park, IL

Jul 24: Shakopee, MN

Jul 26: Milwaukee, WI

Jul 27: Maryland Heights, MO

Jul 28: Bonner Springs, KS

Jul 30: Salt Lake City, UT

Jul 31: Denver, CO

Aug 01: Albuquerque, NM

Aug 02: Scottsdale, AZ

Aug 05: San Diego, CA

Aug 06: Mountain View, CA

Aug 07: Pomono, CA

Aug 09: Las Vegas, NV

Aug 11: Nampa, ID

Aug 12: Auburn, WA

Aug 13: Portland, OR

