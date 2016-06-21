Every Time I Die to release album Low Teens

Every Time I Die have confirmed they’ll launch their eighth album Low Teens on September 23 – and they’ve issued a video for new track The Coin Has A Say.
The New York metalcore outfit began working with New York producer Will Putney on the follow-up to 2014’s All Parts Unknown earlier this year. The video for The Coin Has A Say can be viewed below.
The album is described as “their most poignant and impassioned album in a career full of sardonic illuminations and pit-inciting fervour.”
A press release adds: “The band was on tour in Toronto in December when Keith received a phone call that his wife was in the hospital with a life-threatening pregnancy complication.
“It was a harrowing night as Buckley left the tour and raced home to overwhelming uncertainty. Both wife and daughter survived the ordeal, but the moment of crisis had a lasting impact on Buckley and an inevitable role in shaping the lyrical scope of Low Teens.”
Low Teens can be pre-ordered via the official website.
Every Time I Die are currently on the Vans Warped Tour, which continues throughout the summer.
- Henry Rollins reads Dr Seuss children's book for Funny Or Die
- Pierce The Veil to take part in Red Bull Q&A webcast
- My Chemical Romance ex Frank Iero announces Death Spells album
- Deftones frontman Chino Moreno plays gig 400ft inside volcano
Vans Warped Tour 2016
Jun 22: Anchorage, AK
Jun 24: Dallas, TX
Jun 25: San Antonio, TX
Jun 26: Houston, TX
Jun 27: New Orleans, LA
Jun 29: Nashville, TN
Jun 30: Atlanta, GA
Jul 01: St Petersburg, FL
Jul 02: Orlando, FL
Jul 03: West Palm Beach, FL
Jul 05: Charlotte, NC
Jul 06: Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 07: Syracuse, NY
Jul 09: Wantagh, NY
Jul 10: Hartford, CT
Jul 11: Scranton, PA
Jul 13: Mansfield, MA
Jul 14: Darien Center, NY
Jul 15: Burgettstown, PA
Jul 16: Columbia, MD
Jul 17: Holmdel, NJ
Jul 19: Noblesville, IN
Jul 20: Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 21: Cincinnati, OH
Jul 22: Auburn Hills, MI
Jul 23: Tinley Park, IL
Jul 24: Shakopee, MN
Jul 26: Milwaukee, WI
Jul 27: Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 28: Bonner Springs, KS
Jul 30: Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 31: Denver, CO
Aug 01: Albuquerque, NM
Aug 02: Scottsdale, AZ
Aug 05: San Diego, CA
Aug 06: Mountain View, CA
Aug 07: Pomono, CA
Aug 09: Las Vegas, NV
Aug 11: Nampa, ID
Aug 12: Auburn, WA
Aug 13: Portland, OR