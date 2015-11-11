Obscura to release Akroasis in February

Obscura have confirmed their fourth album will be called Akroasis – and it’s set for release on February 5.

It’ll be their first material since 2011’s Omnivium and will be issued via Relapse Records.

Frontman Steffen Kummerer says: “With Akroasis, we produced our grand opus featuring eight songs of fluent arrangements, odd time signatures never heard before in metal, and the most high end production in the history of the band.

“Without question Akroasis is the heaviest, most complex record we have made to date. We cannot wait to perform live again and bring this excellent music to stages around the globe.”

The 10-track features guitarist Tom Geldschlager, who left the band during recording session back in July. And while he’ll be fully credited on the album, he’s been officially replaced in the lineup by Rafael Trujillo.

Trujillo says: “I’m really happy to be a part of this band. It’s like a dream is coming true for me. Also I’m looking forward to work together with these awesome musicians.

“I can’t wait to bring my own ideas into the new material even if I didn’t take part in the recordings of the great new album Akroasis. However, be prepared for upcoming shows.”

Akroasis is available for pre-order and the band have issued a teaser to mark the album announcement. View it below.

Akroasis tracklist