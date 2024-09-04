“The execution of the plan failed to meet expectations.” Oasis add two more Wembley Stadium shows to reunion tour following fans outrage at unexpected 'dynamic pricing' hikes for tickets

Due to “phenomenal demand”, and quite possibly due to the howls of outrage, frustration and disappointment which followed in the wake of Saturday's chaotic roll-out of tickets, Oasis have added two further shows at London's Wembley Stadium in September.

Given the gaps in the schedule for their previously-announced 17-date tour of the UK and Ireland it was always expected that Noel and Liam Gallagher would add further shows to their hotly-anticipated reunion tour. However, there is a cap on how many shows Wembley Stadium can host during the summer months.

Now, revealing that that over 10million fans from 158 countries attempted to purchase tickets for the shows at the weekend, the band and the tour promoters have acknowledged that the interest left “all ticket platforms struggling to cope, resulting in immense frustration and disappointment for fans who missed out after queuing for many hours.”



The brothers are now offering “a small step towards making amends for the situation” with “a special invitation-only ballot ticket sale strategy” for additional Wembley gigs on September 27 and September 28.



A statement says that “Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with Ticketmaster.”

It continues: “Inevitably interest in this tour is so overwhelming that it’s impossible to schedule enough shows to fulfil public demand. But this ticket sale strategy will make the process far smoother for fans by reducing the stress and time it takes to obtain one of the hottest tickets of our time.”



Responding to fan fury over Ticketmaster's 'dynamic ticketing' policy, which saw those fortunate enough to get to the head of the website queues being forced to decide whether they wanted to pay three or four times the price for tickets they hoped to purchase, the statement from the band says: “It needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used.

“While prior meetings between promoters, Ticketmaster and the band’s management resulted in a positive ticket sale strategy, which would be a fair experience for fans, including dynamic ticketing to help keep general ticket prices down as well as reduce touting, the execution of the plan failed to meet expectations. All parties involved did their utmost to deliver the best possible fan experience, but due to the unprecedented demand this became impossible to achieve.”

Tickets to the new shows are to be made available via a staggered invite-only ballot, with details to follow.

UK 🇬🇧 Two extra Wembley Stadium shows have been added due to phenomenal demand. Tickets will be sold by a staggered, invitation-only ballot process. Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many UK fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with… pic.twitter.com/Dpfhk49va3September 4, 2024