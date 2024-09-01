Fancy seeing Oasis from the 'nosebleed' seats at London's Wembley Stadium next summer? For a mere £23,603 a ticket can be yours

Tickets for Oasis' eagerly-anticipated summer 2025 stadium tour of the UK and Ireland sold out within 12 hours of going on sale yesterday, August 31, leaving millions of fans bitterly disappointed and frustrated due to hours-long queues on ticketing sites, website crashes, system errors, and huge hikes in prices due to 'dynamic pricing'.

Labour Party politician Zarah Sultana, the Member of Parliament for Coventry South, was among those who missed out on tickets for the reunion tour, when the Ticketmaster site wrongly identified her attempted purchase as being consistent with the behaviour of a ticketing “bot”.

Now, despite Oasis threatening that anyone attempting to resell tickets will have their tickets cancelled by the tour promoters, secondary ticketing sites such as Viagogo have hundreds of tickets for sale for every show on the tour, at vastly inflated prices.

Fancy seeing Liam and Noel Gallagher onstage together again at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, July 26 next year? Good news! Viagogo has two tickets for sale in Section 504, row 22, which can be yours for the bargain price of £23,603, each.

Cheaper tickets are available, we should point out.



Viagogo issued a statement to the BBC yesterday pointing out that "resale is legal in the UK".

Cris Miller, the agency's global managing director, said "demand will be at its peak when tickets hit the on-sale but it's not a normal reflection of what tickets can and will go for."



The ticketing websites processing tickets were praised for coping with the "enormous demand" by Jonathan Brown, the chief executive of the Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers.

Three hour wait for Oasis tickets and @TicketmasterUK crashes 😫 pic.twitter.com/H9BSXXTSCMAugust 31, 2024

"The guns have fallen silent," the Gallagher brothers said on August 17, announcing their first shows since a characteristically acrimonious split in 2009. "The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."

Jul 04: Cardiff Principality Stadium

Jul 05: Cardiff Principality Stadium

Jul 11: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 12: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 16: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 19: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 20: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 25: London Wembley Stadium

Jul 26: London Wembley Stadium

Jul 30: London Wembley Stadium

Aug 02: London, Wembley Stadium

Aug 03: London, Wembley Stadium

Aug 08: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Aug 09: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Aug 12: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Aug 16: Dublin Croke Park

Aug 17: Dublin Croke Park