Norwegian prog rockers Magic Pie added to Prognosis Festival bill

Norwegian prog rock quintet Magic Pie have been added to the bill for this year's Prognosis Festival.

The twice-delayed indoor event will be held at De Effenaar in the Netherlands between April 15-16, 2022 and will be headlined by UK prog rockers Haken and Swedish proggers Katatonia, with performances from Focus, Enslaved, The Ocean, Long Distance Calling, Cellar Darling, Wheel, The Fierce And The Dead and more.

"Last month we announced that we had two slots to fill at Prognosis ’22. With Klone being the first to announce, we’d like to announce the final name for Prognosis ’22: Magic Pie," say the organisers.

"The Norwegian band saw the light early in 2001 and a period of being a cover band followed. However, a few years later, they recorded their own music and released their debut album: Motions Of Desire. Magic Pie creates a progressive and energetic sound which is inspired by ‘70’s band like Dream Theater, Genesis, Deep Purple and Pink Floyd.

"Even though the band gets their inspiration from many other bands, they’re not a simple rip-off and are a unique group of progheads. We’re looking forward to seeing every single one of you at Prognosis ’22!"

Magic Pie released their fifth album, Fragments Of The Fifth Element, in 2019.

