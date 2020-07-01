The Ocean team up with Katatonia singer Jonas Renkse for new song Jurassic|Cretaceous

The Ocean have released a brand new song, Jurassic|Cretaceous, a collabrotation with Katatonia singer Jonas Renkse. The song is taken from the band's eighth full-length album, Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic|Cenozoic on September 25 via Metal Blade Records/Pelagic Records.

The new album is a continuation of Phanerozoic I: Palaeozoic - the first half of a sprawling, paleontology concept album. You can listen to Jurassic|Cretaceous in full below.

"The first part of Phanerozoic really is a 'no-regrets' album, which is quite rare," says guitarist Robin Staps. "Maybe even the first time I can ever say that.

"Phanerozoic II is more experimental, more eclectic in musical style and direction, and more varied in terms of tempos, beats, guitar work and the use of electronics,. This was an intentional choice: we wanted Part I to feel rather streamlined and to have a strong cohesion between the individual songs. We wanted to create a certain vibe to linger from the first until the last note throughout the whole record. We kept the weirder, more daring and more progressive material for Part II."

Divided into two sections - Mesozoic and Cenozoic - the album was tracked in Iceland, Spain and Germany and produced by esteemed studio guru Jens Bogren.

Staps explains, "The outcome is a record that is a real journey. It starts in one place, and concludes in a totally different place. In a way, it relates to 2013's Pelagial, which was similar in that it was also a journey: but a more guided, focused and predictable one. Phanerozoic II on the other hand is closer to the experience of free fall."

(Image credit: The Ocean)

The Ocean Collective:Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic

1. Triassic

2. Jurassic | Cretaceous

3. Palaeocene

4. Eocene

5. Oligocene

6. Miocene | Pliocene

7. Pleistocene

8. Holocene