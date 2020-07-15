Prognosis Festival reschedules for March 2021

Prognosis Festival has announced that it has rescheduled to March 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In March the organisers postponed the event until this September this year but have now announced they've put the event back again, to March 19-10 at the Effenaar in Eindhoven..

"Unfortunately, developments around the COVID-19 virus do not allow us to continue the Prognosis festival in September this year," the organoisers said in a statement. "We therefore have to move the festival again. Prognosis will now take place in March 2021.

"All tickets remain valid for the new dates. Thank you all for the support so far. Be safe, and we'll be back with updates as soon as we have them.



"If you won't be able to attend the festival at the new dates please contact Ticketmaster.nl. They will help you to receive a refund. Obviously we hope you will keep your tickets and join the party in March."

The organisers have confirmed that Enslaved, The Fierce And The Dead, The Ocean, Don Airey and Friends, Focus, Long Distance Calling, Sermon, Maraton and Scarlet Stories have all confirmed they will be appearing at the new dates.

