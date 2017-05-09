Tool and A Perfect Circle won't release albums in 2017

New albums from A Perfect Circle and Tool won’t arrive this year.

The news came from A Perfect Circle’s Twitter account which was responding to posts from fans.

One fan said: “Hearing rumours of a potential new A Perfect Circle album later this year” to which the band simply responded: “Not true.”

That was then followed by another fan who hoped that would mean the highly anticipated new Tool album could arrive soon. The response to that was: “Also not true.”

In March, Maynard James Keenan’s A Perfect Circle signed a record deal with BMG for their first album since 2014’s eMOTIVe.

At the time, the band’s Billy Howerdel told Billboard: “We just signed a new record deal with BMG! Looking forward to sharing new music with you soon. New APC – 2017.”

They recently wrapped up a 21-date US tour, while Keenan’s other outfit Tool are currently working on what will be their fifth studio album and recently announced a 10-date North American tour, which will kick off at the Fairfax Eaglebank Arena on May 24.

Find all Tool’s tour dates below.

Tool 2017 North American tour

May 24: Fairfax Eaglebank Arena, VA

May 27: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

May 28: Boston Calling Festival, MA

May 30: Rochester Blue Cross Arena, NY

May 31: Hamilton First Ontario Centre, ON

Jun 02: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jun 04: New York Randall’s Island Park, NY

Jun 05: Pittsburgh Petersen Events Center, PA

Jun 07: Clarkston DTR Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jun 08: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

