Tool and A Perfect Circle won't release albums in 2017

New albums from A Perfect Circle and Tool won’t arrive this year.
The news came from A Perfect Circle’s Twitter account which was responding to posts from fans.
One fan said: “Hearing rumours of a potential new A Perfect Circle album later this year” to which the band simply responded: “Not true.”
That was then followed by another fan who hoped that would mean the highly anticipated new Tool album could arrive soon. The response to that was: “Also not true.”
In March, Maynard James Keenan’s A Perfect Circle signed a record deal with BMG for their first album since 2014’s eMOTIVe.
At the time, the band’s Billy Howerdel told Billboard: “We just signed a new record deal with BMG! Looking forward to sharing new music with you soon. New APC – 2017.”
They recently wrapped up a 21-date US tour, while Keenan’s other outfit Tool are currently working on what will be their fifth studio album and recently announced a 10-date North American tour, which will kick off at the Fairfax Eaglebank Arena on May 24.
Find all Tool’s tour dates below.
Tool 2017 North American tour
May 24: Fairfax Eaglebank Arena, VA
May 27: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME
May 28: Boston Calling Festival, MA
May 30: Rochester Blue Cross Arena, NY
May 31: Hamilton First Ontario Centre, ON
Jun 02: Montreal Bell Centre, QC
Jun 04: New York Randall’s Island Park, NY
Jun 05: Pittsburgh Petersen Events Center, PA
Jun 07: Clarkston DTR Energy Music Theatre, MI
Jun 08: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL
