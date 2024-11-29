Redefine your wardrobe with 25% off watches, hats, wallets and more at Nixon

Is any gift more universally well received than a good wristwatch? The answer’s no (probably). To wit, Nixon Watches have launched a sitewide Black Friday deal, deducting 25% off the price tag for everything they sell. Everything.

Nixon have been selling top-quality watches since 1997, and their website boasts a rich array of timepieces for both him and her. If none of them seem to grab you (not even the designs inspired by rock legends Nirvana and the Rolling Stones?!), then no sweat. They also sell a host of accessories, from wallets to duffel bags and hats to vegan-friendly belts.

Few of Nixon’s mens items look as sleek as the 51-30 Chrono watch, especially when it’s chosen in all-black. The company say it “bridges the gap between fashion and function”, thanks to its bold indices and an ability to keep on ticking up to 300m underwater. The universal Black Friday sale has taken more than £100 off the price tag, slashing this standout pick from its RRP of £455 down to £341.25.

For women, Nixon have the stylish and understated Confidante, available in entirely gold or a more dynamic fusion of gold and silver. It’s “fine jewellery first and a precise timepiece second”, say the manufacturer, with the watch’s small face able to be hidden beneath a butterfly clasp. Whether you want to tell the time on a good-looking piece or just make a fashion statement, it’ll do the trick. Around Black Friday, you can get it for £172.50, down from its original £230.

Fan of rock music? You’ll be doing yourself a disservice if you don’t check out Nixon’s unisex watches with styling inspired and officially licensed by the famed bands Nirvana and the Rolling Stones. Wear your fandom boldly with a timepiece displaying the Nirvana logo and their iconic “smiley face” logo (down from £160 to £120). Or, go for a subtle but gorgeous option with a second hand inspired by the Stones’ generation-spanning “tongue” symbol (now £187.50, was £250).

Extend your Nixon collection beyond your wrist with their catalogue of accessories. Two of their vegan belt options, the all-black “Americana” and brown and gold-coloured “DNA”, are now just £18.75 apiece. Their mixture of wallets, several of which are also vegan-friendly, start at £18.75. With backpacks, coolers, duffel bags and more also available, it’s obvious watches are just the beginning.

