New Yungblud album officially coming this September

British rocker Yungblud has announced that his brand new, self-titled studio album is dropping this autumn. Yungblud, the singer-songwriter's third full-length release and the follow-up to 2020's Weird, which debuted at Number 1 on the UK singles chart, will land September 2 via Locomotion/Geffen Records

"Everything up to this moment has been a complete explosion of uncensored expression, where I just told the truth and sang about what I felt in that exact moment," Yungblud - born Dominic Harrison - stated on Instagram. "The difference here is that I have thought and felt this record so deeply. I went to a part of myself that I didn’t know was there. I studied it, I bathed in the emotion, tried to solve the equation and come up with an answer (at least for now) from love to pain, adoration to abandonment, laughter to betrayal."

"My message is the same, it will always be," he continues. "I will continue to be nothing but myself and encourage others to do the same. There is simply no other option. I hope it provides my beautiful family who have followed me throughout this journey answers about themselves but also questions and challenges, but most importantly I hope it fills them with love. You have provided me with an antidote for the emptiness and loneliness I’ve felt in the past. You have given me a voice. So here is my story."

"Why did i call it 'YUNGBLUD'?" he concludes. "Because nothing in my life has ever made more sense."

It's been a big year for Yungblud already courtesy of collaborations with the likes of Willow and The Osbournes, not to mention his patronage by Mick Jagger. See his announcement about the new record via his Instagram page below.