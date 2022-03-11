Watch Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne run over Yungblud in video for The Funeral

Yungblud has released a new single, The Funeral, alongside a tongue-in-cheek music video featuring Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.



In the video, the Osbournes run over Yungblud - aka Dominic Harrison - whilst out driving.



“What the fuck was that?” Ozzy asks Sharon after the impact.



“Just some fucking poser” Mrs O replies, to which Ozzy responds, “Ah, run him over again then."

The Funeral is a super high energy track which Yungblud says is about "ego, death, rebirth and fucking dancing on your grave".

Directed by Christian Breslauer, the video captures Yungblud's funeral, which is full of rowdy dancing, moshing and general mania.

Talking about the single, Yungblud says: “I’d spent a lot of time in the last 18 months grappling with who I really want to be. I’ve honestly just felt like a bit of a hypocrite lately. I’d spent the past four years telling people to be unapologetically themselves and to not care about what others think and realised that was something I needed to tell myself. I felt a lot of pressure, a lot of insecurity, a lot of questioning myself.

“But then I wrote this song and it distilled for me what this next phase in my life, not just my career, was gonna be about. The lyrics are literally me listing off everything I’m insecure about, because if you identify with what you don’t like about yourself and own it, no-one can say anything that you haven’t already said to yourself. You become bulletproof.

“This song’s about owning those insecurities and just being fucking fearless. It's about ego, death, rebirth and fucking dancing on your grave. Inviting everyone to join you, but if you’re on your own and you’re the only one dancing – that’s fine too.

“For this new music, I looked at myself in the mirror and said, 'You ain’t gonna be around forever, how do you want to be remembered? And if you were hit by a car tomorrow and you could sing one more thing before you become worm food, would this song be it?' Truly, the answer is yes. I would take this to my grave.”

Watch it below: