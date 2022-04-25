Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll".

In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.

"In rock music you need energy and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around," Jagger explains. "Now there are a few. You have Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly. That kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll."

Machine Gun Kelly's place in rock music has remained a hot point of debate ever since the rapper made a career left-turn to embrace pop punk with 2020 album Tickets To My Downfall and this year's follow-up, Mainstream Sellout. The man himself insists he's earned his place in the scene, despite reservations from some about his history in hip hop and problematic past comments and behaviours that he is yet to address.

Addressing The Rolling Stones' own place in the current rock climate - namely whether their next world tour may be their last - Mick Jagger commented, "I am not planning it to be the last tour. I love being on tour. I don’t think I would do it if I did not enjoy it.

"I enjoy going out there onstage and doing my stuff. That is what I do. I want everyone to enjoy themselves and forget the troubles in their lives for a couple of hours and just chill out and have a great afternoon and evening."

The legendary British rockers continue to celebrate their 60th anniversary this year with a number of European tour dates through to the end of July, including two dates at BST Hyde Park in London.

Earlier this month, Jagger released a new single, Strange Game, which serves as the theme tune to the new Apple TV+ series Slow Horses, a spy thriller television series.