New Tool album will “definitely” arrive in 2018

Tool drummer Danny Carey says the band’s new album will “definitely” be released in 2018.

They’ve been working on the follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days, with bassist Justin Chancellor admitting in December last year that the band felt guilty at keeping fans waiting so long for new material.

In February, it was reported that frontman Maynard James Keenan was recording some vocals, with Tool playing series of live shows throughout 2017.

Now Carey has checked in with an update to say that fans shouldn’t have too much longer to hear their new material.

When asked if the new album would launch in 2018, Carey tells Loudwire: “Yes. I’m saying definitely. We’ll probably have it done in the first half of the year if things go as planned.

“There’s setup times and manufacturing – I can never predict all that, it seems like it’s constantly evolving. What time of year it will be out? I can’t tell you.”

Earlier this week, Prophets Of Rage guitarist Tom Morello revealed he had been invited to hear some of Tool’s new material and reported that it was sounding “epic, majestic, symphonic, brutal, beautiful, tribal, mysterious, deep, sexy and VERY Tool.”

Tool will play at next year’s Northern Invasion which will be held at the Somerset Amphitheater, Wisconsin, on May 12 and 13, 2018.

