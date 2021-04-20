New book on prog legends ELP to be released later this year

Emerson, Lake and Palmer are to release a new book telling their official story in their own words. ELP will be published later this year by Rocket 88, the publishers behind recent books on Jethro Tull, Andy Summers and Opeth.

Created from over a quarter of a million words spoken by the musicians in original and unpublished interviews, recordings and films, the text is illustrated throughout with classic, rare, private and recently discovered photos of the men, the band, and the world they created.

“This is the definitive Emerson, Lake & Palmer book,” drummer Carl Palmer says in a statement, which you can watch in the video below. “There are photographs which I’ve never, ever seen before. Can you imagine, after all this time? This is the story as it happened, as the group told it, because it’s in our own words. What a fantastic book.”

ELP has been created with the full cooperation of the families of Keith Emerson and Greg Lake along with Palmer, who has edited the book, it will be available in three deluxe editions. The Classic will be a large format 272 page, full-colour hardback, the Signature will include signed copies of the Classic, come in a bespoke presentation box and include extra, rare items, while the Ultimate will be very limited in number and content.

