Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts announce massive London show

Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts are the latest act to sign up for this year's BST concert series in London's Hyde Park. They'll play Friday 11 July, with support from Yusuf / Cat Stevens and Van Morrison

Tickets go on general sale 10am, Wednesday 5 March, with the usual presale options available for those who like that sort of thing (Amex Presale is open now, BST Hyde Park / The Royal Parks on March 3, and AEG / LN / AXS / TM on March 4).

Earlier this week, Young announced a run of European and North American Love Earth World Tour dates with the Chrome Hearts, the band he introduced at last year's Farm Aid show at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, New York. The lineup features guitarist Micah Nelson, bassist Corey McCormick, drummer Anthony LoGerfo and organist Spooner Oldham. A debut LP, Talkin' To The Trees, will arrive later this year.

The European schedule begins at Dalhalla in Rättvik, Sweden, on June 18, and wraps up at Cannstatter Wasen in Stuttgart, Germany, on July 8. The band will play in Ireland at Dublin's Malahide Castle on June 26 in addition to the previously announced on/off/on-again booking at this year's Glastonbury Festival.

North American dates begin on August 8 at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, NC, with the final date set for September 15 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA. Full dates below.

Other acts scheduled to play in Hyde Park this summer include Olivia Rodrigo on June 27, and a final show from Jeff Lynne's ELO on July 13.

Neil Young: Love Earth World Tour 2025

Jun 18: Rättvik Dalhalla, Sweden

Jun 20: Bergen Bergenhus Fortress, Norway

Jun 22: Copenhagen Tiøren, Denmark

Jun 25-29: Glastonbury Festival, UK

Jun 26: Dublin Malahide Castle, Ireland

Jun 30: Brussels Palace Open Air, Palace Square, Belgium

Jul 01: Groningen Drafbaan Stedpark, Netherlands

Jul 03: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany

Jul 04: Mönchengladbach, Germany Sparkassenpark

Jul 08: Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen, Germany

Jul 11: London Hyde Park, UK

Aug 08: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 10: Richmond Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront, VA

Aug 13: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Aug 15: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 17: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 21: Gilford BankNH Pavilion, NH

Aug 23: Wantagh Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 24: Bethel Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY

Aug 27: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL

Sep 01: Denver Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 05: George The Gorge, WA

Sep 06: Vancouver Deer Lake Park, BC

Sep 10: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR

Sep 12: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheater, CA

Sep 15: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

