"He does things his own way and that’s why we love him." Neil Young to headline Glastonbury, following U-turn on his recent decision to pull out of the festival

Neil Young has been confirmed to headline Glastonbury 2025, 48 hours after announcing his decision to pull out of the festival, which he had claimed was “under corporate control”.



Posting on the Neil Young Archives website earlier this week, Young wrote, “The Chrome Hearts and I were looking forward to playing Glastonbury, one of my all-time favourite outdoor gigs. We were told that BBC was now a partner in Glastonbury and wanted us to do a lot of things in a way we were not interested in.

“It seems Glastonbury is now under corporate control and is not the way I remember it being. Thanks for coming to see us the last time! We will not be playing Glastonbury on this tour because it is a corporate turn-off, and not for me like it used to be. Hope to see you at one of the other venues on the tour.”

But today, January 3, the 79-year-old singer/songwriter has declared that he's back on the bill, as one of the weekend's three headline acts.



“Due to an error in the information received, I had decided to not play the Glastonbury festival, which I always have loved,” he writes on his site. “Happily, the festival is now back on our itinerary and we look forward to playing! Hope to see you there!”

Festival booker Emily Eavis also confirmed Young's return to the line-up.



“What a start to the year!” she posted on Instagram. “Neil Young is an artist who’s very close to our hearts at Glastonbury. He does things his own way and that’s why we love him. We can’t wait to welcome him back here to headline the Pyramid in June.”

Young previously headlined Glastonbury festival in 2009.