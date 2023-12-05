Neal Morse shares video for new single I Hate My Brothers

Neal Morse has announced that he will release the second part of his Biblically themed rock opera, The Restoration - Joseph: Part Two, through Frontiers Records on January 14.

Morse released the first part of the album, inspired by the story of the Biblical character Joseph (the one with the coat of many colours!), The Dreamer - Jospeh: Part One, back in August. It followed on from his similarly themed Jesus Christ The Exorcist in 2019.

Morse has also released a video for brand new single, I Hate My Brothers, the first musc from the second album, which you can watch below.

"The second instalment in the Joseph story shocked me! I wish you could hear the development," Morse explains. "Where it started to where it ended up! Pretty crazy, how it all developed largely with the help of other artists. I won’t get into naming names because I would have to name all of them, but friends and brothers (literally!) really brought a lot to the table on this one and I am absolutely thrilled with the way The Restoration turned out. I hope you guys love it as much as I loved making it!”

Again, the second part of the album features an array id guest artists, including Nick D’Virgilio (Big Big Train), Ted Leonard (Spock’s Beard, Pattern Seeking Animals), Matt Smith (Theocracy), Ross Jennings (Haken), Jake Livgren (Proto-Kaw, Kansas) and Alan Morse (Spock's Beard), as well as members of the Neal Morse Band, such as Bill Hubauer and Eric Gillette, among others.

Pre-order The Restoration - Joseph: Part Two.