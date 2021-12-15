Pattern-Seeking Animals return with album number three

US prog rockers Pattern-Seeking Animals have announced that they will release their third album, Only Passing Through, via InsideOut Music on April 1. The band feature current Spock's Beard members Ted Leonard and Dave Meros, former drummer Jimmy Keegan and keyboard player, songwriter and producer John Boegehold.

“Only Passing Through, our third album picks up where Prehensile Tales left off but soon takes several stylistic detours as it progresses," says Boegehold. "Everyone involved made this album a lot of fun to make and we're all looking forward to it to finally being heard."

"This new album draws from a lot of different sources and pushes all of us to bring out our best," adds drummer Jimmy Keegan. "We all had to dig pretty deep to express out the right spirit of each song. To call it prog would be highly inadequate. We’re all over the map and yet, there is still a very distinct sound that threads through the whole album. I’m very proud of this record and excited for people to hear it!"

Only Passing Through will be available for pre-order on Jan 28.